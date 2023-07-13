What better way to enjoy the summer sun than with a refreshing pint of craft beer from one of the many breweries in Greensboro, NC. Made with locally sourced ingredients and a variety of flavors and tastes, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect beer to sip throughout the summer in this ultimate guide for beer lovers!

With some of the latest beer styles on offer in Greensboro, NC, you’ll be spoilt for choice! And with that in mind, we’ve dived into the world of craft beer head first to provide you with everything there is to know about Amber ales, Belgium Trippel Ales, Blonde Beers, and delicious Dessert Stouts to help you choose your favorites before you even arrive.

Greensboro, North Carolina, is a thriving city rich in history and heritage located in Guilford County. In recent years, the brewery scene in Greensboro has seen tremendous growth with more local breweries opening their doors from Patterson Ave all the way down to Market St, offering a variety of crafted beer.

As well as beer, the city is well known for hosting numerous sporting events, supporting local college campuses, offering diverse wildlife and shopping areas, and having a low cost of living. And when it comes to having fun, these breweries are the best place to be!

With events, shows, bingo, trivia nights, live music, and more all available in many of the Greensboro breweries, you can guarantee a fun night out while indulging in the perfect pint during your visit.

Some of the best breweries in Greensboro, NC, also provide entertainment for kids and seating areas for furry little animals, making it perfect for everyone in the family to enjoy themselves.

Plus, if you get hungry while making your way through the long list of craft brews in the taproom, You’ll find various food trucks on the premises pumping out delicious street food, like tacos, burgers, pies, and more, to satisfy your hunger.

So whatever you’re looking for, these breweries cater to all!

One of the newest breweries in Greensboro, Steel Hands Brewing is a must-visit destination for beer lovers. Situated right across from the Greensboro Coliseum, Steel Hands Brewery & Taproom provides the perfect spot to enjoy a pre or post-event drink.

The brewery’s atmosphere is lively, with ample indoor seating, live music performances, and a spacious outdoor patio area.

The brewery takes pride in its beer and food offerings, with a wide range of craft beers, from types of IPA to amber ales, and innovative seasonal dishes available. Some of their most popular dishes to snack on are their delicious pizzas and brew pub-style pretzels with beer cheese.

Address:1918 W Gate City Blvd

Phone: (336) 907-8294

Recommended Beer: Papaya Hefeweizen – a refreshing twist on a Hefeweizen base beer with a dry papaya sweetness from different temperatures during the mashing process. Love Hefeweizen? Check our article on the best Hefeweizen beers.

Established in 2004, Natty Greene’s Brewing Company is one of Greensboro’s oldest and best breweries. As a microbrewery, they focus on producing sustainable and delicious beers.

The brewery’s location is situated in the downtown Greensboro area on Elm Street, making it easily accessible and the perfect stop during a brewery tour.

Natty Greene’s offers a variety of venue details, events, and game nights, such as trivia nights and run clubs to entertain their guests. With two levels of seating, including an outdoor patio, the local brewery accommodates various tastes and preferences.

The expansive beer and food menu, featuring locally sourced ingredients, ensures the best quality and flavors for a satisfying experience for all visitors.

Address: 345 S Elm St

Phone: (336) 274-1373

Recommended Beer: Olde Town Brown Ale – a smooth, slightly sweet brew with a dark roast malt base and baker’s chocolate, creating a bitter, dry finish.

Oden Brewing Company’s history goes back to an old bottling facility, which was completely transformed into a brewery while retaining its rustic charm. The family-owned brewery and taproom offer 15 rotating taps, featuring numerous beers ranging from porter to pale ale and everything in between.

The brewery serves as a bustling hub of activity for locals, with a packed schedule of events such as open mic nights, songwriter sessions, running clubs, and much more.

While Oden Brewing Company does not serve its own food, food trucks often make an appearance to provide visitors with a variety of dining options.

Address: 802 W Gate City Blvd

Phone: (336) 285-8439

Recommended Beer: Deliberate Disregard Blonde Ale – a light, easy-drinking ale with a surprising hop twist!

Founded by a father and son duo, SouthEnd Brewing aims to create the perfect atmosphere for guests to relax, enjoy a beer, grab a bite, and strike up a conversation.

Situated in downtown Greensboro, SouthEnd Brewing’s location is ideal for starting and ending your brewery tour. The venue offers plenty of indoor seating, an outdoor patio area, and a packed calendar of events to keep you entertained – including trivia nights, bingo, live music, and more.

With a diverse beer menu and a mouth-watering food menu, from shareable dishes to snack on with your friends to loaded sandwiches and specialty fries, SouthEnd truly caters to all palates.

Address: 117B W Lewis St

Phone: (336) 285-6406

Recommended Beer: Flying Hyena American Pale Ale – a rich, malty brew that highlights the flavors of Marris Otter and Vienna malts, blended with five different hops.

Joymongers Brewery is another popular spot for beer enthusiasts in Greensboro and also Winston Salem, offering a lively atmosphere with food trucks and live music every week.

With up to 16 beers on tap at any given time, Joymongers ensures a fresh and interesting variety of beers for your enjoyment. The brewery also hosts various events, game nights, and live music, which make it a perfect place to kick back and relax with your buddies.

The spacious outside seating area and turf section provide ample space for families and their furry friends to spend quality time together. Apart from their wide selection of great beers, Joymongers also offers a range of delicious ciders, sours, wines, and other innovative drinks.

Address: 576 N Eugene St

Phone: (336) 763-5255

Recommended Beer: Vienna Lager – a creamy, copper-colored lager with a slightly toasty, complex malt profile and a touch of bitterness that finishes dry.

Little Brother Brewing is located in the heart of downtown Greensboro. It’s a small boutique brewery that offers an intimate setting for visitors to chat with bartenders and fellow patrons while sipping on one of their flavorsome craft beers.

They employ a 4-barrel brewing system, which emphasizes creativity and experimentation with ingredients to produce the best beer possible.

Little Brother Brewing provides a distinctive experience for guests by offering live music, trivia nights, and run clubs. Although the brewery does not currently serve food, they encourage patrons to bring in food from any of the numerous local eateries nearby.

Address: 348 S Elm St

Phone: (336) 510-9678

Recommended Beer: Creme Brulee Stout – a delicious stout that combines the flavors of crème brûlée crust and sweet custard for a unique and satisfying finish.

For those seeking an alternative to beer, Bull City Ciderworks offers a tantalizing selection of ciders in their Greensboro location. The cidery’s extensive menu features a range of flavors and seasonal items, ensuring a treat for your taste buds.

The brewery provides plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, complete with fire pits for those cold evenings. Although they do not serve in-house food, the cidery frequently collaborates with local food trucks to offer guests a diverse dining experience.

Address: 504 State St

Phone: (336) 808-5153

Recommended Cider: Cherry Tart – Bull City Ciderworks’ most popular and refreshing cider option that is sure to put a smile on your face.

As the newest addition to Greensboro’s brewery scene, Hidden Gate Brewing Company is making waves with its diverse beer offerings and dedication to giving back to the local community.

This hidden gem is located on a side street between SouthEnd Brewing and Natty Greene and offers a unique and intimate experience for beer lovers.

With its dedication to supporting local charities and the homeless, Hidden Gate Brewing Company stands out among its peers. The brewery’s ever-expanding beer menu provides a wide range of options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Address: 102 Barnhardt St

Phone: (336) 355-9115

Recommended Beer: Crushing It – American Premium Lager – a light, crushable, straw-colored lager with a clean finish and subtle aroma of flaked maize.

Before setting out on your brewery adventure, make sure to plan your day and have transportation options sorted. Greensboro is home to a variety of transportation services, including taxis and rideshares, which can crucially help you safely experience the city’s vibrant beer scene.

Considering the unique experiences each brewery offers, from live music performances to trivia nights, it may be worthwhile to spread your brewery visits across multiple days. This way, you get the chance to truly soak in the distinct ambiance of each venue and explore their diverse beer collections without feeling rushed.

Remember, the aim is to savor and appreciate the craftsmanship of the brew, so take your time, drink responsibly, and enjoy the journey!

What are some popular Breweries in Greensboro, NC, that also have locations in Winston-Salem? One of the most popular breweries in Greensboro with a location in Winston-Salem, is Joymongers Brewery. In both locations they have a wide selection of craft beer, ciders, sours, wines, and more. Which local breweries in Greensboro, NC, have a taproom? Most breweries in Greensboro, NC, have taprooms. This includes Steel Hands Brewing, Natty Greene’s Brewing Company, SouthEnd Brewing Company, and Little Brother Brewing, among others. Which Greensboro breweries has the best outdoor seating? Some of the best breweries in Greensboro that provide spacious outdoor seating include: Joymongers Brewery, Bull City Ciderworks, SouthEnd Brewery, and Steal Hand Brewery.

Breweries in Greensboro, NC, are undoubtedly a paradise for beer lovers with its impressive selection of local breweries, offering a vast array of unique brews and lively entertainment. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to explore these amazing breweries for an unforgettable, fun-filled experience built on exceptional craft brews and an inviting community spirit.