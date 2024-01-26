Discovering corn-free beer options in the United States is easier than you might think. In this article, we’ll delve into the world of corn-free beers, particularly those offered by craft breweries. Whether you have dietary restrictions or simply want to avoid corn, we’re here to guide you to the best corn-free beer choices in the U.S.

If you or a buddy in your crew happens to have a corn allergy, we’ve got some great news for you! The beer scene has evolved, and these days, you’ve got plenty of options that won’t put corn on your allergy radar.

Gone are the days when it felt like finding a corn-free beer was like searching for a needle in a haystack. Craft breweries across the USA have embraced the art of brewing with care, and many of them steer clear of corn and corn-derived ingredients in their productions. From classic ales to innovative brews, you’re bound to discover a tasty option that suits your palate and keeps your allergies at bay.

While it’s true that some beer producers use corn as an adjunct grain, there are numerous beers available that do not use corn in their brewing process. Many American craft brewers produce all-malt beers, meaning they exclusively use malted barley or other grains without any corn. Besides, some craft brewers may use corn-derived dextrose, which should generally be safe for individuals with corn allergies, as it contains no remaining corn protein that could trigger an allergic reaction.

It’s important to note that popular brands like Budweiser and Bud Light, while they may use rice as an adjunct grain, do not contain corn.

For more specific information about particular beer brands and their ingredients, you should always contact the breweries directly or check their websites to ensure they meet his corn-free requirements.

The use of corn in the brewing industry is a common practice. It contributes to the light body and crisp, subtly sweet profile of different brew styles, particularly in popular American cream ales, such as Buckle Bunny and Castle Danger.

In general, with the growing popularity of craft breweries, it should be increasingly easier to find corn-free beer options to enjoy safely.

Best Beers without Corn

Whether you’re looking to avoid corn due to dietary restrictions or simply prefer a more robust flavor profile, rest assured there are countless brews out there waiting to be sampled. Here are ten exceptional corn-free beers to add to your list:

Budweiser is one of the most popular brands of beers from Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewing company. Hence, it is no surprise that Budweiser beer tops the list of corn-free beers in the U.S.

The standard Budweiser beer contains barley malt and rice for adjunction rather than corn. This is a lighter beer with an ABV rating of 5 percent. The Budweiser happens to be an American-style lager with a rich flavor and a crisp taste.

This corn-free beer is suitable for individuals who aren’t fans of strong beers. Run by the same company as Budweiser, Bud Light is currently one of the leading light beer brands globally.

Like Budweiser, this one contains premium barley hops and rice grains too. Bud Light also includes the best hop varieties, including certain imported hops. One of the best light beers, with a refreshing taste and a smooth mouthfeel.

Brewed in California, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a celebrated hop-heavy brew, with a mix of cascade hops and two-row pale and caramel malts. The award-winning pale ale, with its dark amber color perfectly strikes a balance between piney bitterness, floral notes, and malty sweetness.

If you’re looking for an exceptional craft beer to pair with Asian and spicy recipes, SVPA is the perfect choice.

Two-hearted Ale

This is one of the most popular craft beers in the U.S, brewed by Bell’s Brewery in Michigan. In fact, the American Homebrewers Association voted this ale as the best beer in the U.S. for three years in a row – 2017, 2018 and 2019. As mentioned previously, most craft brewers do not use corn, and the same applies to Bell’s Brewery too.

The beer carries floral, fruity and citrus notes, thanks to the centennial hops used in the brewing process. With an average ABV rating of 7 percent, this is a well-balanced ale that you might like.

Soft Parade

This fruit ale from Short’s Brewing has grown particularly popular among individuals looking for corn-free and gluten-free beers. A common problem with fruit ales is that they tend to be excessively sweet beers, and you can’t usually enjoy drinking more than a glass.

Soft Parade, however, is different. Rather than carrying a strong sweetness that hides most of the remaining flavors in the beer, this ale comes with a well-balanced taste. Although Soft Parade has an ABV of 7.5 percent, grains and berries complement each other perfectly and hide the alcohol.

Half Acre Original Reaper Stout

This stout beer is one of the latest additions to the range of beers offered by Half Acre Brewery. It combines roasted malt and bitter chocolate flavors to deliver the aroma and taste you would be looking for in a stout. The booziness is low but noticeable, making this a great corn-free beer for individuals who love stouts but want to avoid beers with very high alcohol content. Although its 6 percent ABV rating is on the low side in terms of stout standards, it still manages to pack a punch with its rich and well-balanced taste.

Firestone Walker Velvet Merlin

If you are looking for a smooth beer that offers high drinkability, go for the Firestone Walker Velvet Merlin Oatmeal Stout from Firestone beer. This corn-free beer uses a large amount of oats, which gives it a silky texture. As you may expect, Firestone Walker Velvet Merlin offers a great mouthfeel. The body is medium-full, and the taste is quite well-balanced.

This stout beer offers a complex flavor rich in the aromas of cocoa powder, hazelnut, vanilla, coffee and pecan powder. Firestone later modified the beer further to create the Nitro Merlin Milk Stout. While the composition remains the same, lactose sugar has been added to make the drink even more flavorful. The nitrogen gas infused into the beer imparts a refreshing mouthfeel too.

Hopslam Ale

This is yet another corn-free beer from Bell’s Brewery and a good choice for drinkers who love strong delicious IPAs. This one happens to be a Double Indian Pale Ale, with an ABV rating of 10 percent. Do note that while the ale is corn-free, it does contain corn sugar. If you are looking for a corn-free beer just to avoid the proteins but not the glucose, this ale is fine for you to drink.

Hopslam Ale isn’t available all the time. Bell’s Brewery releases this around January and February each year, making it a nice change compared to the barley wines and stouts available until then. The beer is rich in hops, which add flavors similar to grapefruit, mango and pine. It also boasts a nice finish with honey-floral notes and a strong malt flavor.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois is one of the world’s favorite Belgium beers! With a similar taste to Heineken, it’s a light beer with an ABV of 5% and has a refreshingly crisp taste that is just heaven on a hot summer’s day with barbecued meats. The beer is made using 4 simple ingredients: barley, hops, water, and yeast. It is an interesting fact that instead of corn, Stella Artois is brewed using another type of grain called malted barley to give it its signature flavor.

Another European powerhouse lager that is sold in every corner of the world. Famed for its mild to high carbonation, light body, and malt sweetness, Heineken is an easy-to-drink beer that you can enjoy any time of the year and with almost all types of food.

Tripel Karmeliet

Although relatively lesser-known, Tripel Karmeliet is immensely popular amongst beer enthusiasts for its rich Belgian character. The beer made our list of Best Strongest Belgian Beers and our Top 5 Belgian Beers for its stunning light amber color and flavor profiles of banana, orange, apricot, and vanilla toffee.

If you love Belgian Tripel beers and want to try something that’s corn-free, Tripel Kermeliet is a must-have item the next time you’re at the bottle shop.

Master Brewer Expert Tips

Corn syrup-free beers and corn-free beers are not necessarily the same, and it’s important to understand the distinction between the two:

Corn Syrup-Free Beers: Corn syrup-free beers are beers that do not contain corn syrup as an ingredient. What is Corn syrup?

Corn syrup is a sweetener derived from corn and is used in some beer production processes, particularly in some mainstream American lagers. When a beer is labeled as corn syrup-free, it means that corn syrup was not used in the brewing process. Corn-Free Beers: Corn-free beers, on the other hand, go beyond just the absence of corn syrup. These beers are brewed without any corn or corn-derived ingredients whatsoever. This includes not using corn as an adjunct grain during the brewing process and avoiding any corn-derived additives or flavorings.

If someone has a corn allergy or sensitivity, they would need to look for corn-free beers to ensure they do not consume any corn-related allergens. Always check the label or contact the brewery directly for specific information about a beer’s ingredients to determine if it is corn-free or corn syrup-free. Mike Strauss, Brewer- Dandy Brewery

Frequently Ask Questions

Which brands contain corn ingredients? Beers that do contain corn include Busch, Busch Light, Natural Light, Natural Ice, Michelob Light, and Bud Light Lime. Pabst Blue Ribbon is another brand that includes corn in its ingredients. Are Corn free beers healthier than regular beers? Corn-free beers may be healthier for those with corn allergies or sensitivities, but they are not necessarily healthier overall. Are all Corn free beers light? No, not all Corn-free beers are light. The style and recipe of the beer determine its characteristics, including its color, flavor, and alcohol content. Corn-free beers can range from light to dark and have varying levels of alcohol. Why do breweries use corn in their beers? Breweries use corn in the brewing process because it’s more economical compared to barley, and it gives beer a lighter body and a sweeter flavor. Why are brewers moving away from using corn in beers? Most breweries nowadays, especially craft breweries, are limiting or eradicating the use of corn in the brewing process because it reduces the overall flavor and contributes less character and complexity to the beer. Do Corn-free beers have lasting beer heads? The presence of corn does not determine how long a beer head lasts. Other factors, such as the type of yeast and the carbonation level, play a role.

Wrapping up

As you may now see, corn free beer isn’t really that hard to find, and while it’s true that they are less common among the mainstream breweries in the U.S, there are still plenty of corn-free beers available.

Corn-free beer is available in the form of light ales and strong stouts alike.

Some of the corn-free beers available in the U.S. also happen to be among the best beers in the country.

In case you are going for an imported beer or buying your beer from a European brewery, note that German beer is usually corn-free.

The North Coast Old Rasputin is a good corn-free beer for those seeking a strong vintage stout. Other good corn-free stouts include Firestone Walker Velvet Merlin and Half Acre Original Reaper Stout.

Hence, having to exclude corn from your diet isn’t a reason to give up drinking amazing beers. You still have plenty of good options left; all you need to do is try them out and pick the best one.